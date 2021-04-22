ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €534.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €445.00 ($523.53) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €517.70 ($609.06).

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.