ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €630.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €630.00 ($741.18) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €445.00 ($523.53) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €509.70 ($599.65).

