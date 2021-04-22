ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

ASML stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $656.33. 6,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.14. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $275.96 and a fifty-two week high of $655.84. The stock has a market cap of $275.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

