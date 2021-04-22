Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $493.00 million, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $26.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 347,880 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

