ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ATCO traded as high as C$43.14 and last traded at C$43.05, with a volume of 104117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.48.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ATCO to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CSFB upped their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.33.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,782,612.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.90.

ATCO Company Profile (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

