Athene (NYSE:ATH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.82

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.82 and last traded at $56.80, with a volume of 8656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.62.

ATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Athene by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Athene by 4.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

