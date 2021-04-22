Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.25

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.25 and last traded at $75.70, with a volume of 11313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.32.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

