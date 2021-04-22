Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.29.

AAWW stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,600,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.7% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 14,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 32.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

