Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $103.39 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.