AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) & ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Head to Head Analysis

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get AtriCure alerts:

This table compares AtriCure and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -21.74% -14.83% -7.77% ICU Medical 6.43% 9.73% 7.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AtriCure and ICU Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $230.81 million 13.82 -$35.19 million ($1.07) -65.34 ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.61 $101.04 million $7.36 29.31

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than AtriCure. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of AtriCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of ICU Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AtriCure and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 0 7 0 3.00 ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

AtriCure presently has a consensus target price of $67.14, indicating a potential downside of 3.96%. ICU Medical has a consensus target price of $240.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.48%. Given ICU Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than AtriCure.

Risk and Volatility

AtriCure has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICU Medical beats AtriCure on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. The company also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System, a single-use disposable device used to treat symptomatic persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation patients; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure compatible with a range of anatomical shapes. In addition, it sells Lumitip Dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; COBRA Fusion Surgical Ablation System; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. The company markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. AtriCure, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, including sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation, such as sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical Mednet, an enterprise medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms; and related professional services. Further, it provides critical care products comprising Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOx venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.