Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.05% of Oxford Square Capital worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $245.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

