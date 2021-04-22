Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 17,035 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,372,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

