Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,252,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000.

NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.06. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $35.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

