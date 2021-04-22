AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

AN has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $99.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.8% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

