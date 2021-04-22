Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Shares Up 0.3%

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.53. 20,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 31,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09. The stock has a market cap of C$32.21 million and a PE ratio of -9.74.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$25.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Avante Logixx Inc. will post -0.0099671 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

