Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $45.00 Average PT from Analysts

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

CAR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.33. 1,943,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,776. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $81.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

