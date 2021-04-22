Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,125 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Axcella Health were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 85.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.53. Axcella Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 22.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

