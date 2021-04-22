AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.36% of AxoGen worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AxoGen by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $19.29 on Thursday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $786.49 million, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

