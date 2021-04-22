B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CLNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

CLNC opened at $8.38 on Monday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 121,623 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.