BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Purchases £150.22 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 29 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.26).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £121,355 ($158,551.08).

On Monday, March 15th, Charles Woodburn bought 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £147.32 ($192.47).

On Tuesday, February 16th, Charles Woodburn bought 31 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £150.97 ($197.24).

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 518 ($6.77) on Thursday. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.97 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £16.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 504.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 492.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 596.56 ($7.79).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

