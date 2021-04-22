Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Issues Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

NYSE BKR traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. 302,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,490. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

