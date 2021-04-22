Ball (NYSE:BLL) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.69.

BLL opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,938,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ball by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after buying an additional 560,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,134,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

