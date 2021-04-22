Bally’s Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bally’s in a research report issued on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Bally’s stock opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -133.23 and a beta of 2.73.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,195,867 shares of company stock valued at $66,703,493 in the last three months. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,900,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $20,815,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $5,886,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $9,011,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

