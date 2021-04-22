Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Gap Down to $33.85

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.85, but opened at $32.76. Bancolombia shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 445 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. Analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,572,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000.

Bancolombia Company Profile (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

