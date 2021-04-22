BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

NYSE:BXS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.04. 9,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,857. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

