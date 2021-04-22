Band Protocol Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $331.07 million and approximately $350.15 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $16.15 or 0.00031228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

