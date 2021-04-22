Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 36,341 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,341 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.14. 30,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

