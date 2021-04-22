Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,356 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 14.8% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $230.40. 88,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,660,466. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.92 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

