Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.65. 3,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,221. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

