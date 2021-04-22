Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Bank First has increased its dividend by 26.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BFC opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $551.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.38. Bank First has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank First will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

