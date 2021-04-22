Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 375,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 105,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

BAC opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.