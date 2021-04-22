Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $105.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $101.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $103.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average is $92.26.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA boosted its stake in IDACORP by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in IDACORP by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,905,000 after acquiring an additional 240,376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in IDACORP by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

