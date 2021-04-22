Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Announces Earnings Results

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Shares of Banner stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,256. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Banner has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $60.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

