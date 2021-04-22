Barclays Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Barclays reissued their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 929.94 ($12.15).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 994.80 ($13.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 990.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 803.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The firm has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89).

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,943 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67). Also, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

