Barnett & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $147.29 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

