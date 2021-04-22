Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 19,317 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 91.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,317 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,171,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,764,000 after buying an additional 1,854,842 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $29,077,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $18,580,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

