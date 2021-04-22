Barry Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 724 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 329.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 6,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Facebook by 6.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB opened at $301.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.95. The company has a market capitalization of $858.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.14 and a 1 year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total value of $15,408,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,918 shares of company stock valued at $457,346,443 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

