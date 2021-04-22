Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.