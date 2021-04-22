Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 26.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Medtronic stock opened at $130.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $131.38. The company has a market capitalization of $175.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

