Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 293,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 30,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $145.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

