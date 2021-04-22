Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 31,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

WEC stock opened at $97.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.