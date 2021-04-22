Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 2,661 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock opened at $136.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

