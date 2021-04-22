Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 905 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $175.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.67. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

