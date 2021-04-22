Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. “

BPMUF stock opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $557.30 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

