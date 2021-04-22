Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) SVP David C. Baker Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BSET opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $253.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 118,834 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Noble Financial started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

