Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €93.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.93 ($104.63).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €85.21 ($100.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 1 year high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

