BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

Shares of BCBP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 2,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,805. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $231.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCBP. TheStreet raised BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.