BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,097 shares during the period. BCE comprises 2.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in BCE were worth $65,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,468. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.6816 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.