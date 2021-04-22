Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $235.92 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

