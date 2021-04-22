Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.